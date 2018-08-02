Tennesseans head to polls on Primary Day

Interested in Midterm Elections? Add Midterm Elections as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Midterm Elections news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Tennesseans are heading to the polls Thursday to vote in statewide and local elections and support for President Donald Trump is a factor in several races.

Polls are open to allow Tennesseans to decide who will be the Democratic and Republican party nominees for U.S. senator, governor, congressional seats, as well as nominees for office in state and local elections.

U.S. Senate Race

A closely-watched race will decide which Republican and Democratic candidates will face-off in the contest to replace Republican Sen. Bob Corker who has announced he will retire at the end of his current term.

Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn and former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen are running for their respective party nominations against lesser-known candidates and are widely expected to be chosen as their party’s nominees.

Blackburn, a staunch conservative, is running a campaign that supports President Trump’s agenda. The president endorsed Blackburn in April and held a rally in Nashville for Blackburn in May.

Bredesen, a moderate Democrat, has distanced himself from fully supporting either party, saying he will work with President Trump and support the president’s ideas if they are in the best interest of Tennessee.

Governor’s Race

Candidates in the gubernatorial primary are running to replace Republican Gov. Bill Haslam who was blocked from running for a third term due to term limits. Voting will end a long, expensive primary fight in which a record $51 million has been spent.

There are six candidates on the Republican side: Rep Diane Black, State House Speaker Beth Harwell, Randy Boyd, Bill Lee, Basil Marceaux Sr. and Kay White.

All the Republicans have pledged loyalty to the president, but they have all fought each other with radio and television ads and direct mail flyers.

On the Democratic side, three candidates are fighting for the party’s nomination: former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean, State House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, and Mezianne Vale Payne.

Polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central.

ABC News will provide updates throughout Thursday evening.

