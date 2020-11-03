Tennessee 2020 election results The state has 11 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday in Tennessee, where there are 11 electoral votes up for grabs.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

House Election

Early in-person and mail-in voting were both offered in the Volunteer State. Poll-site hours and locations on Election Day can be found here.

State Significance

President Donald Trump easily defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the state in the 2016 general election, with 61% of the vote. Tennessee has not selected a Democrat for president since Bill Clinton in 1996.

There is a race for the Senate seat held by Sen. Lamar Alexander, who announced his retirement. Republican Bill Hagerty is running against Democrat Marquita Bradshaw and several independent candidates in the ruby-red state.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.