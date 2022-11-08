Tennessee 2022 midterm election results

Voters in Tennessee head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in elections for governor, the nine House districts and state representatives.

Each county determines the opening times for its polling places and polls will close at 8 p.m. ET.

Absentee voting by mail was only available to some voters who meet the state's criteria. The deadline for registered voters to order an absentee ballot was Nov. 1.

Unless they meet the criteria for absentee voting, residents will vote in person and will need to bring a government-issued ID to their polling location. The voter registration deadline was Oct. 11.

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

The longtime red state will likely reelect incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee, according to FiveThiryEight's forecast.

Lee, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and who ran unopposed in his primary, declined to participate in a debate against Democratic challenger Jason Martin.

As governor, Lee has focused in part on abortion -- signing one of the country's strictest bans -- and public safety by launching a $100 million crime intervention fund for local law enforcement.

Four proposed constitutional amendments are also on the ballot for Tennessee voters this November.

If they pass, the proposed amendments would make it illegal to deny or attempt to deny employment to anyone affiliated with a labor union or employee organization; set up a temporary succession plan for governor, allowing the speaker of the state Senate to step in if necessary; delete a section of the constitution that allows slavery as a punishment for a person convicted of a crime; and remove a ban that prohibits ministers of the gospel and priests of any denomination from holding a seat in either legislative house.

