Texas 2020 election results

Texas is a big prize on Tuesday. At stake: 38 electoral votes.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

House Election

The Lonestar State leads the early voting, with over 8.5 million ballots cast by the last week of October, nearly matching its total number of general election votes in 2016. With many more expected to vote in-person on election day, Texas is poised to see the highest turnout in its history.

Polls in Texas open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time. Because a portion of western Texas lies in the Mountain time zone, some polling places close an hour later than the majority of the state.

State Significance

Texas has cast its electoral votes for the Republican presidential nominee in the past 10 elections, but some Democrats are hopeful this could be the first time since President Jimmy Carter's election in 1976 that they are able to turn the state blue. Recent polling shows President Trump and Joe Biden in a tight contest, with Biden gaining ground on his strength with Latino voters and in formerly conservative suburbs.

Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by nearly nine points in 2016, but in 2018, Democrats flipped two of the state's U.S. House seats, came within 5% in six others, and Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke nearly upset Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

The Lonestar State is also home to a competitive Senate race this cycle, between Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Democrat MJ Hegar, and a battle over the state's House of Representatives, where nine seats could swing the chamber -- and influence over congressional district realignment -- to the Democrats.

