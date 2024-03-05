Texas 2024 primary results

Texas will hold its presidential primary for both Democratic and Republican candidates on Super Tuesday, March 5.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the clerk by March 6.

The state allowed early in-person voting from Feb. 20 until March 1.

Texas State Capitol building in Austin, Texas. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

State significance

Texas has 161 delegates in the Republican presidential primary; there are 244 Democratic delegates.

Sen. Ted Cruz, a former Republican presidential candidate, is vying for a third term. Democrats are hoping to unseat Cruz -- and nine candidates are running for the chance

Thirty-eight House of Representative seats are up for grabs in this election.

Texas has 38 electoral college votes, the second most in the nation.

The state has been a crucial location over the last few years due to the rise in migrants who have been entering the U.S. The state has also been at the center of the ongoing abortion rights debate following a near ban on the procedure following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.