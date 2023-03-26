Rep. Mike Gallagher also singled out the need to "address" the app's algorithm.

Last week's testimony from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew increased "the likelihood that Congress will take some action" on the hugely popular and controversial social media app after his remarks failed to allay bipartisan concerns over potential data privacy issues and Chinese government intrusion, Rep. Mike Gallagher said Sunday.

In an appearance on ABC's "This Week," Gallagher, who chairs the House select committee overseeing U.S. competition with China, touted recent legislation to either ban TikTok or force a sale to an American firm from Chinese parent company ByteDance.

Chinese officials have called such proposals as overreach and unfair, and critics of the scrutiny say it hasn't applied to similar social media platforms.

But Gallagher, R-Wis., and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, the ranking Democrat on the U.S.-China committee, told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that the risks warranted such moves.

Gallagher also sounded skeptical of "Project Texas," an endeavor TikTok says will keep U.S. data stored in Texas and prevent access by Beijing but that lawmakers say is insufficient.

"The key part that's missing from Project Texas' mitigation strategy is control of the algorithm. That's really what we need to address. It's not just exfiltrating data from an American phone, it's what they're able to push to Americans through the algorithm -- control our sense of reality, control the news, meddle in future elections," Gallagher said.

"They've actually united Republicans and Democrats out of the concern of allowing the [Chinese Communist Party] to control the most dominant media platform in America."

