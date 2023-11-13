Tim Scott says he's suspending his presidential campaign
Scott made the announcement on Trey Gowdy's show.
Republican Tim Scott said Sunday night he is suspending his presidential campaign.
Scott made the announcement on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" on Fox News.
"When I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign. I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that -- they're telling me, 'Not now, Tim,'" Scott said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Related Topics