Timeline: Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened to oust Speaker Mike Johnson for more than a month. But still no vote

For more than a month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has dangled the possibility of forcing a vote to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, and has been leading a public charge to try and make that a reality.

However, the Georgia Republican has come up short of calling for a vote on a motion to vacate.

Here's what has happened so far:

House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) questions U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as he testifies before the committee about the Biden Administration's FY2025 budget request in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 16, 2024 in Washington, DC; and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a news conference at the Capitol on May 7, 2024, in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla and Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images

March 22: Greene files a motion to vacate Speaker Johnson

Green makes it official and files a motion to vacate the speaker saying he "betrayed our conference and broke our rules" by working with Democrats to pass a $1.2 trillion package to fund the government.

March 31: Johnson calls Greene's move to oust him a 'distraction'

Johnson addresses Greene's rhetoric in an interview with Fox News. "I think that all of my other Republican colleagues recognize this is a distraction from our mission," he said.

April 9: Greene addresses the party

The congresswoman sends a letter to her Republican colleagues explaining why she filed a motion to oust Johnson, calling his actions "a complete and total surrender."

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson (Republican of Louisiana) offers remarks during a press conference and answers questions about the future of his Speakership, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, May 7, 2024. Shutterstock

April 10: Greene and Johnson meet

Greene meets with Johnson, telling reporters she's closely watching his next moves on the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) -- which allows the U.S. government to collect electronic communications of non-Americans located outside the country without a warrant -- and Ukraine aid.

April 12: Trump meets with Johnson

Former President Donald Trump, a key ally of Greene, holds a press conference with Johnson at Mar-a-Lago following a meeting. The former president says Johnson is "doing a very good job... He's doing about as good as you're going to do. And I'm sure that Marjorie understands that."

April 15: House reauthorizes FISA

FISA reauthorization passes in the House. Johnson casts a deciding vote to kill an amendment that would require warrants for certain surveillance -- a priority of Greene and others. The congresswoman expresses anger but doesn't call for a vote to vacate the speaker.

April 20: Foreign aid bill package passes

A $95 billion foreign aid package passes, including assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Greene says she's giving colleagues the weeklong recess to "think about" whether Johnson should go. She signals she wants to call a vote to oust him when the House returns from a recess.

April 29: House recess ends, Greene is silent

Greene doesn't trigger a vote to oust Johnson after the House returns from its recess.

April 30: House Democrats announce plan to save Johnson

House Democratic leaders announce they'll vote to save Johnson if a motion to vacate is brought to the floor. After this statement is released, Greene signals she will trigger a vote on a motion to vacate.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with reporters before a meeting with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., in the U.S. Capitol on May 7, 2024. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

May 1: Greene threatens to trigger motion to vacate

Greene and her co-sponsor Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky hold a press conference outside the Capitol, where the congresswoman announces she would trigger a motion to vacate vote "next week" to allow GOP colleagues to weigh their support through the weekend.

May 4: Trump praises Johnson; tells Greene to drop her proposal to vacate, sources say

Trump brings Johnson on stage at a Republican National Committee spring retreat luncheon and praises the speaker. He emphasizes "the need for party unity, collaboration and expanding the GOP's House majority."

Trump also calls Greene and tells her to drop her push to oust Johnson, sources told ABC News.

May 6: Greene meets with Johnson again

Greene does not immediately call a vote when the House resumes its session. At Greene's request, she meets with Johnson for more than two hours. After the meeting, Greene says they had a long discussion but does not divulge further details. Johnson said he had "a lengthy, constructive meeting" with Greene and Massie.

May 7: Greene gives Johnson list of demands

Greene and Massie meet with Johnson for a second time in as many days. The meeting lasts about 90 minutes. Following this meeting, Greene says she's giving the speaker time to meet her list of four demands: no future funding for Ukraine; implementing the Hastert rule, which states the majority of the majority must support any bill; defunding special counsels and passing a continuing resolution to enact a 1% spending cut if not all 12 appropriation bills are passed individually.

The congresswoman did not impose a deadline for when the speaker must get back to her.