The 8 times Trump urged Ukraine’s leader to investigate Biden

The newly released transcript of President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reveals that Trump repeatedly urged him – eight times -- to work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden’s son.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Saturday that Trump urged Zelenskiy to work with Giuliani "about eight times" during the July 25 call.

Though Trump did not refer to Giuliani in each instance in which he asks for Zelenskiy's cooperation, the transcript reveals how he suggested multiple times that Ukraine help with an investigation.

Here is what a rough transcript the White House released shows:

Page 3, top paragraph: "I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it."

Page 3, top paragraph: "I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine."

Page 3, top paragraph: "I would like you to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it."

Page 3, top paragraph: "Whatever you can do, it's very important that you do it if that's possible."

Page 3, bottom paragraph: "Mr. Giuliani is a highly respected man. He was the mayor of New York City, a great mayor, and I would like him to call you. I will ask him to call you along with the Attorney General. Rudy very much knows what's happening and he is a very capable guy. IF you could speak to him that would be great."

Page 4, top paragraph: "There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great."

Page 4, top paragraph: "Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it... It sounds horrible to me."

Page 4, bottom paragraph: "I will have Mr. Giuliani give you a call and I am also going to have Attorney General Barr call and we will get to the bottom of it. I'm sure you will figure it out."