'It turned out to be a nothing call': Trump on transcript release

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tried to dismiss the significance of a call he had with Ukraine's president after the White House released a rough transcript, saying, "There was no pressure. The way you had it built up, that call, it was going to be the call from hell,"

However, the transcript shows Trump repeatedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to work with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Attorney General William Barr to investigate Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Te memo is not verbatim.

"It turned out to be a nothing call other than a lot of people said, 'I never knew you could be so nice,'" Trump said, speaking to reporters during a photo-op at the United Nations.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump is said to have told Zelenskiy, according to the transcript. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it… It sounds horrible to me.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who on Tuesday called for a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump to go forward, was asked about the transcript as she arrived on Capitol Hill.

She told ABC News she said hadn't seen it yet but repeated her strong language from the impeachment announcement.

“The fact is that the President of the United States in breach of his constitutional responsibilities has asked a foreign government to help him in his political campaign at the expense of our national security, as well as undermining the integrity of our elections.”

“That cannot stand. He will be held accountable. No one is above the law.”

This is a developing story, Please check back for updates.