This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, March 10, 2024.





TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY PETE BUTTIGIEG, REP. NANCY MACE AND KARA SWISHER SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK WITH GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS”

Pete Buttigieg

U.S. Secretary of Transportation

Rep. Nancy Mace

(R) South Carolina

Exclusive

Kara Swisher

Author, “Burn Book”

Podcast Host, “On with Kara Swisher”

As a proposed bill that could potentially ban TikTok in the U.S. gains momentum in Congress, Kara Swisher joins the program to share her insights on the broader tech landscape surrounding the 2024 election, the role of AI and concerns about misinformation on social media platforms.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

The Dispatch Senior Editor

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Rachel Scott

ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent

Susan Page

USA Today Washington Bureau Chief

Plus, the results of a new ABC News/Ipsos poll with reaction to President Biden’s State of the Union address, and how Americans view both President Biden and former President Trump ahead of a likely general election rematch.

And with 18 states passing new laws limiting discussions on race in the classroom, ABC’s MaryAlice Parks reports from Oklahoma on the debate over teaching "Killers of the Flower Moon,” the popular book and Oscar-nominated film depicting the state’s history.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.