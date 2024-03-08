Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Nancy Mace and Kara Swisher Sunday on “This Week With George Stephanopoulos”
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, March 10, 2024.
Pete Buttigieg
U.S. Secretary of Transportation
Rep. Nancy Mace
(R) South Carolina
Exclusive
Kara Swisher
Author, “Burn Book”
Podcast Host, “On with Kara Swisher”
As a proposed bill that could potentially ban TikTok in the U.S. gains momentum in Congress, Kara Swisher joins the program to share her insights on the broader tech landscape surrounding the 2024 election, the role of AI and concerns about misinformation on social media platforms.
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Sarah Isgur
The Dispatch Senior Editor
Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson
ABC News Contributor
Rachel Scott
ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent
Susan Page
USA Today Washington Bureau Chief
Plus, the results of a new ABC News/Ipsos poll with reaction to President Biden’s State of the Union address, and how Americans view both President Biden and former President Trump ahead of a likely general election rematch.
And with 18 states passing new laws limiting discussions on race in the classroom, ABC’s MaryAlice Parks reports from Oklahoma on the debate over teaching "Killers of the Flower Moon,” the popular book and Oscar-nominated film depicting the state’s history.
