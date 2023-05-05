Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Sen. James Lankford Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

HEADLINERS
Janet Yellen
Treasury Secretary
Exclusive
Sen. James Lankford
Finance Committee Member
(R) Oklahoma
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Susan Page
USA Today Washington Bureau Chief
Julie Pace
Associated Press Executive Editor
Plus, insights from our new ABC News/Washington Post Poll highlighting public opinion of President Biden’s job performance, and former President Donald Trump’s standing in the 2024 GOP presidential field.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.