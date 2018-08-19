President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton floated the possibility of reviewing longstanding policy allowing former government officials to keep their security clearances.

In the wake of Trump's revoking the clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, Bolton told ABC News' “This Week” Co-Anchor and Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz in an exclusive interview Sunday that he doesn't see "anything wrong" with the possibility of reviewing whether former officials should have access to classified information.

Evan Vucci/AP

“I think it's certainly appropriate in a time when we're seeing what I believe are unprecedented leaks of highly classified information to look at the question of how many people have clearances, how many people receive this very sensitive information, both inside the government and in the case of former officials,” Bolton said. “I don't see that there would be anything wrong if it were determined to go that way to review the policies about former officials having clearances.”

The national security adviser, who previously served as U.N. ambassador under President George W. Bush, said it may be appropriate at times for former officials to retain their clearances, citing his own time out of government when he was a member of a board of directors of a company that did classified work for the government.

“It was felt important that some of the directors be able to access that information,” Bolton said. He added that at other times, he was a civilian and his clearance was “dormant.”

“I think that's appropriate too, but looking at that policy overall, I think might well be a good idea” to review security clearance policy, he said.