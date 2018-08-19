President Donald Trump’s national security adviser addressed the idea of using private contractors to help fight the U.S. war in Afghanistan, saying he is "always open to new ideas."

In an exclusive interview Sunday, John Bolton responded to a question from ABC News “This Week” Co-Anchor and Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz about possibly privatizing some part of what is now American's longest war, the nearly 17-year-old conflict in Afghanistan.

“Would you consider privatizing [in Afghanistan], with using contractors instead of U.S. military? There have been some reports about that this week,” Raddatz said.

“There's always a lot of discussions,” the president's national security adviser said. “I'm always open to new ideas, but I'm not going to comment on what the thinking is. That will ultimately be the president's decision.”

According a report from NBC News Friday citing current and former administration officials, the president is showing interest in a proposal by Blackwater founder Erik Prince to hire private military contractors to support the war.