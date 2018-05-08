Trump to announce U.S. withdrawing from Iran nuclear deal: Sources

President Donald Trump plans to announce that the U.S. is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, keeping a campaign promise, but ignoring the advice of America’s allies, sources tell ABC News.

Senior administration officials have begun informing congressional leaders that the president will remove the U.S from the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and reimpose economic sanctions on Iran, sources familiar with the matter said.

Trump was set to announce his decision at the White House after a last-ditch effort by European allies to urge Trump to stay in the agreement and build upon it. Trump instead argued the deal was so bad that it had to be discarded to move forward.

The nuclear deal was negotiated and agreed to by Iran and the P5+1 – the U.S., U.K., France, China, Russia, and Germany – in 2015, granting Iran sanctions relief and returning frozen assets in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program and international inspections.

ABC News' Tara Palmeri, Benjamin Siegel and Mary Bruce contributed to this report.

