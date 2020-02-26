Trump announces news conference on coronavirus with CDC after days of mixed messages Trump said news organizations are making coronavirus "look as bad as possible."

Following days of sending mixed messages on the risk the coronavirus poses to the United States, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday morning he will hold a news conference at the White House with Centers for Disease Control representatives at 6 p.m. and blamed news organizations for making coronavius "look as bad as possible."

"Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape!" he tweeted. "I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M. CDC representatives, and others, will be there. Thank you!"

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One after returning from a two-day trip to India, at Joint Base Andrews in Md., Feb. 26, 2020. Al Drago/Reuters

Just after Trump arrived back in Washington from India Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted that the CDC and his administration were doing a "great job."

In contrast to what the president and his aides have been saying about the situation being contained, CDC officials warned Americans of "significant disruption" coming because of the virus.

"Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in this country," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said Tuesday at a news conference.

On Tuesday night, while traveling back from India on Air Force One, he tweeted back at the Democratic candidates who blasted his handling of the coronavirus crisis during their debate in South Carolina.

Trump, speaking in New Delhi on Tuesday, played down concerns about the coronavirus in the U.S., saying the situation was "under control" and was a "problem that's going to go away."

"We have very few people with it," Trump told reporters at a news conference in New Delhi, adding that he was not totally caught up on the latest details because of his trip to India but that "the people are getting better, they're all getting better," referring to patients in the U.S.

"I think that whole situation will start working out. Lot of talent, lot of brain power is being put behind it," he said.

Trump's comments come on the heels of sharp criticism from Democrats on the response from the White House. The administration on Monday asked Congress for emergency funding to deal with crisis -- $1.25 billion in new funding and another $1.25 billion shifted from existing funding previously allocated for other reasons, including some designated to deal with the Ebola virus.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday morning he's preparing a detailed Senate Democratic request for emergency coronavirus funding totaling $8.5 billion. It's expected to be finalized Wednesday and sent to appropriators.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in New Delhi, India, Feb. 25, 2020. Al Drago/Reuters

Lawmakers on Tuesday hammered Trump’s top advisers on whether the administration was doing enough almost two months into the global crisis, expressing deep skepticism of the president’s claims that the situation was “under control."

"That is a remarkable level of containment here in the United States," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters at a press conference Tuesday, later adding that "we are realistic" there would be more cases.

Azar is expected on Capitol Hill again Wednesday in a second day of testimony before the House Appropriations subcommittee to testify about determine appropriate funding for the U.S. response.

As health officials warn the coronavirus likely will spread throughout communities in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged Tuesday for the second straight day, tumbling 879 points.

The Dow fell more than 3% when trading closed, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also tumbling Tuesday, by more than 3% and by more than 2.7%, respectively.

ABC News' Trish Turner, Jordyn Phelps, Ben Gittleson, Anne Flaherty and Elizabeth Thomas contributed to this report.