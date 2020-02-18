Trump announces pardons for several high-profile individuals Former NYC police commissioner Bernie Kerik was among those receiving pardons.

President Donald Trump announced that he will pardon several other high-profile individuals in addition to former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

The White House announced that he had signed an executive order pardoning former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. and later Tuesday, Trump said he would pardon New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik.

During comments to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday afternoon, Trump acknowledged that he relies on recommendations from those around him in deciding how to apply his pardon power.

Speaking of Kerik, who is a good friend of Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, the president said said Kerik "had many good recommendations from a lot of good people."

Kerik, a former New York police commissioner, was sentenced to 48 months in prison in 2010 after pleading guilty on multiple charges of tax fraud and lying to officials.

He served as Giuliani's body guard during Giuliani's 1993 mayoral campaign and was later appointed to serve as the New York City police commissioner in 2000. He was nominated by President George W. Bush in December 2004 to be the secretary of Homeland Security but withdrew his nomination due to potential tax violations.

Kerik was released from prison in 2013 after serving three years for good behavior. In recent years he's been a frequent defender of Trump's on Fox News. Kerik did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley -- flanked by football legends Jim Brown and Jerry Rice -- announced to reporters earlier Tuesday that the president had signed an executive order pardoning DeBartolo.

Debartolo pleaded guilty in 1998 to concealing an alleged extortion plot by former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, involving the licensing of a casino.

"I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did," Rice told reporters outside of the White House.

