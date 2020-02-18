Trump announces pardon for former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik Bernie Kerik completed his sentence in 2013.

President Donald Trump said he has pardoned former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik.

The president told reporters about his decision at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday afternoon. Kerik did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Kerik, a former New York police commissioner, was sentenced to 48 months in prison in 2010 after pleading guilty on multiple charges of tax fraud and lying to officials.

He served as Rudy Giuliani's body guard during Giuliani's 1993 mayoral campaign and was later appointed by Giuliani to serve as the New York City police commissioner in 2004. He was nominated by President George W. Bush to be the secretary of Homeland Security but withdrew his nomination due to potential tax violations.

President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Feb. 18, 2020, in Maryland. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Kerik was released from prison in 2013 after serving three years for good behavior. In recent years he's been a frequent defender of President Donald Trump's on Fox News.

