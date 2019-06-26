Trump attacks Mueller after he agrees to testify to Congress

President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked Robert Mueller hours after word came that the former special counsel had agreed to testify before Congress in open session on July 17.

Trump once again labeled Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt" and a "hoax" and accused him of illegally handling the derogatory text messages exchanged between former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, saying Mueller had "terminated" them, calling it "illegal."

"That's a crime," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo.

Alex Brandon/AP, FILE

Trump has argued the point before in attacking Mueller, including in a tweet dating back to December 2018.

The Mueller Angry Democrats recently deleted approximately 19,000 Text messages between FBI Agent Lisa Page and her lover, Agent Peter S. These Texts were asked for and INVALUABLE to the truth of the Witch Hunt Hoax. This is a total Obstruction of Justice. All Texts Demanded! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

Carolyn Kaster/AP, FILE

Mueller was "obviously not a Trump fan," the president said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.