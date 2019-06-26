Trump attacks Mueller after he agrees to testify to Congress

Jun 26, 2019, 9:27 AM ET
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, left, and President Donald Trump, right.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked Robert Mueller hours after word came that the former special counsel had agreed to testify before Congress in open session on July 17.

Trump once again labeled Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt" and a "hoax" and accused him of illegally handling the derogatory text messages exchanged between former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, saying Mueller had "terminated" them, calling it "illegal."

"That's a crime," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo.

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the White House on June 20, 2019, in Washington.

Trump has argued the point before in attacking Mueller, including in a tweet dating back to December 2018.

Special counsel Robert Mueller
Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice, May 29, 2019, in Washington, DC, about the Russia investigation.

Mueller was "obviously not a Trump fan," the president said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.