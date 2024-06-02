Trump attorney says legal team will appeal conviction, comply with pre-sentence probe

Will Scharf, a member of Donald Trump's legal team, said Sunday that the former president will appeal his conviction on 34 felony counts in New York but will comply with a pre-sentencing investigation in the meantime.

Trump's conviction, centered around allegations he covered up a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election, will be the subject of an investigation from the Probation Department, which will include interviewing Trump. A report following the inquiry's conclusion will provide Judge Juan Merchan with a sentencing recommendation, experts have told ABC News.

"The president's going to cooperate with the pre-sentence investigation. And we're going to speedily appeal this unjust verdict. I think this case is replete with reversible error. We plan to vigorously defend President Trump's rights in the appellate courts all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary," Scharf told ABC's "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

