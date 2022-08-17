Trump-backed election denier wins GOP nod to be Wyoming secretary of state

Chuck Gray is expected to sail to victory in the general election.

Wyoming's Republican voters got one step closer to picking their secretary of state on Tuesday in a primary matchup of candidates with opposing views on the 2020 election.

ABC News reports that state Rep. Chuck Gray is projected to win the Republican nomination for secretary of state.

Gray, who is endorsed by Donald Trump, claimed the 2020 race was "illegitimate." He faced state Sen. Tara Nethercott, who has said that she believes the 2020 election was secure; and geologist Mark Armstrong.

Gray also supported the former president after the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, tweeting: "This is political persecution!"

There were no listed Democrats on Tuesday seeking the party's nomination to be secretary of state, though voters could submit write-ins.

People wait in line to vote early ahead of Tuesday's Republican primary election in Jackson, Wyo., on Aug. 15, 2022. Jae C. Hong/AP

The winner of November's general election will succeed Ed Buchanan, who is retiring and has himself defended the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

While Wyoming is not a competitive state at the presidential level, the race marks another example of election deniers running for a position that would involve overseeing elections.

The secretary of state is also first in line to the governorship, since Wyoming does not have a lieutenant governor.

ABC News' Alina Kim contributed to this report.