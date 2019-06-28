Trump blasts 'fake news' in front of Putin at G-20 summit

As they met during the G-20 meeting in Japan, President Donald Trump appeared to commiserate with Russian President Vladimir Putin over their shared dislike for the news media. “Fake news,” Trump remarked to Putin, in a video posted by Ruptly, the digital arm of the Russian government-funded television network RT. “Your term isn’t it? You don’t have that problem. We have it, you don’t.”

Interested in Russia Investigation? Add Russia Investigation as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Russia Investigation news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

“We also have, it’s the same,” Putin responded in English.

President Trump has long been vocal about his distaste for the news media, but Friday's exchange with Putin was a rare look at the president of the United States disparaging reporters in the presence of the president of Russia, where violence against journalists since he first took office in 2000 has been a real problem.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 28 journalists have been killed in Russia between 2000 and 2019.

Mikhail Klimentyev/AFP/Getty Images

The conversation, captured only by Russian state videographers, appeared to have occurred before the U.S. press pool camera was set up, although the official photographers for both U.S. and Russian were present at the room where the bilateral meeting was held at that time.

Some parts of the conversation was inaudible because of the background noise, and other outlets have reported that Trump said to Putin, "Fake news, great term, isn't it?" Other outlets have also reported that Trump told Putin "get rid of them" in reference to the news media, though ABC News could not independently verify the quote from the video.