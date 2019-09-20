Trump call involving Ukraine at center of inspector general complaint, sources say

President Donald Trump's phone call with a foreign leader that has become the focus of a complaint to the director of national intelligence's inspector general involved Ukraine, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

According to a readout released from the White House, Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 "to congratulate him on his recent election."

A more extensive readout from the Ukrainian president's office, however, noted that the two also spoke about "investigations into corruption cases that have hampered interaction between Ukraine and the U.S.A."

The president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has publicly and privately urged in recent months for Ukrainian officials to investigate ties between former Vice President Joe Biden's diplomatic efforts in the country and any connections between his son's business ventures.

Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images

The Washington Post was first to report the news.

It remains unclear the exact details of the call.

DNI Inspector General Michael Atkinson in a Sep. 9 letter to the House Intelligence Committee said that the complaint rose to a level of "urgent concern" and "appeared credible" enough to warrant the notification of Congress.

The DNI's general counsel and the Department of Justice, however, has disputed that characterization of the complaint, resulting in a constitutional showdown between members of Congress and the Trump administration regarding matters of potentially privileged material.