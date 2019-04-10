President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation as an “attempted takedown” of a president that failed and praised Attorney General William Barr for saying he is investigating how the probe began -- a move congressional Republicans have long advocated.

“This was an attempted takedown of a president and we beat them. We beat them," Trump told reporters at the White House ahead of his departure for Texas. "So the Mueller report, when they talk about obstruction, we fight back. You know why we fight back? Because I knew how illegal this whole thing was: It was a scam."

Trump said he still has not read the Mueller report and said he’s not interested in the report, beyond the possibility that the Justice Department could look into the origins of the investigation.

“As far as I'm concerned, I don't care about the Mueller report. I've been totally exonerated. No collusion, no obstruction,” Trump said. “I am not worrying about something that never, ever should have taken place."

About the same time, at a Senate hearing at which Democrats grilled Barr over his handling of the Mueller report, the attorney general said that "spying" on a political campaign was a "big deal," that he believes "spying" did occur and that the question that needed to be answered was whether the "spying" was justified.

“I think spying did occur. Yes, I think spying did occur," Barr said. "But the question is if it was predicated, adequately predicated, and I’m not suggesting that it wasn’t adequately predicated.”

“I need to explore that," Barr continued. "Congress is usually very concerned about intelligence agencies and the enforcement agencies staying in their proper lane, and I wanted to make sure that didn't happen.”

Barr said he has not set up a team yet, but has "in mind having some colleagues help me pull all this information together."

Barr has assembled a team inside the Department of Justice to look into the start of the entire Trump-Russia probe and review whether the threshold for initiating a counterintelligence probe should be adjusted, according to a DOJ official.

Barr testified publicly at a congressional hearing Tuesday that DOJ was "reviewing" this matter. For more than a year, the DOJ inspector general has been investigating allegations that early actions in the probe were improper.

ABC News' Mike Levine and Trish Turner contributed to this report