Trump calls out news networks for 'hatred and extreme bias'

President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on the media Thursday morning, singling out specific news organizations for what he perceived as biased reporting.

In a series of tweets, he called out CNN for being "unable to function" because of its "hatred and extreme bias" of him. He then went on to attack NBC News, calling it the "worst."

The hatred and extreme bias of me by @CNN has clouded their thinking and made them unable to function. But actually, as I have always said, this has been going on for a long time. Little Jeff Z has done a terrible job, his ratings suck, & AT&T should fire him to save credibility! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

What’s going on at @CNN is happening, to different degrees, at other networks - with @NBCNews being the worst. The good news is that Andy Lack(y) is about to be fired(?) for incompetence, and much worse. When Lester Holt got caught fudging my tape on Russia, they were hurt badly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

"I just cannot state strongly enough how totally dishonest much of the Media is," Trump said. "Truth doesn’t matter to them, they only have their hatred & agenda. This includes fake books, which come out about me all the time, always anonymous sources, and are pure fiction. Enemy of the People!"

More than 300 editorial boards nationwide have published editorials earlier this month in response to his continued attacks on the media and their potential effect on democracy and freedom of the press.

The president on Thursday also referred to the stock market's big gains. "More good news is coming!" he said in a tweet.