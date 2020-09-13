Trump campaign adviser argues campaign is 'well positioned' to flip blue states Jason Miller, Trump campaign senior adviser, appeared on ABC's "This Week."

Less than two months away from a presidential election that most experts predict will be determined by President Donald Trump's ability to defend the 2016 electoral map, one of Trump's top advisers argued Sunday that the campaign is actually poised to go on the offensive.

After a rally in northern Nevada Saturday, and ahead of another outside Las Vegas on Sunday, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller claimed on ABC's "This Week" that their numbers show the president leading the Silver State.

"Over 20% of the people who are at (Saturday's) event didn't even vote in 2016," Miller said. "That's why our internal numbers show us actually winning Nevada. We're very well positioned. It's another blue state we're going to flip this year."

Trump continues to trail Democratic nominee Joe Biden in nearly every national poll of the race and ABC News partner FiveThirtyEight's forecast shows the former vice president winning three out of every four simulations of the election -- a proportion that has remained relatively consistent throughout the summer.

The Trump campaign is again ramping up in-person events after a slowdown for several months at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the Nevada events, the president will also travel to Minnesota and Wisconsin next Friday.

On Saturday, Trump repeatedly attacked Biden as a candidate and continued to repeat the unsubstantiated claim that the election is "rigged," citing the expansion of mail-in ballots due to the pandemic.

"It's a rigged election. It’s the only way we're going to lose," the president said, without providing evidence to support the claim. "But I’ll tell you what, [Biden] is the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics. He doesn't know he's alive. He doesn't know he's alive.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.