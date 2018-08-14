A senior Trump campaign official confirms to ABC News, the campaign has filed arbitration against Omarosa Manigault-Newman Tuesday morning in New York for allegations that she violated her non-disclosure agreement with the Trump campaign.

In a statement to ABC News, the official says: “Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. has filed an arbitration against Manigault-Newman with the American Arbitration Association in New York City, for breach of her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the Trump Campaign. President Trump is well known for giving people opportunities to advance in their careers and lives over the decades, but wrong is wrong, and a direct violation of an agreement must be addressed and the violator must be held accountable.”

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

ABC News has reached out to Manigault-Newman for response.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.