Trump campaign senior adviser defends president's handling of coronavirus pandemic Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller appeared on ABC's "This Week."

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said Sunday that President Donald Trump took early action against COVID-19 by closing down the country.

"What that did was that flattened the curve and allowed us to make sure that we started developing these therapeutics, we started getting the vaccine developed," he told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week."

In response to identical questions, nearly three in four Americans, or 72%, said they thought Trump did not take the "risk of contracting the virus seriously enough," nor "the appropriate precautions when it came to his personal health" in a new ABC/Ipsos poll released Sunday morning.

Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Twitter just before 1 a.m. Friday. The president was flown to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Friday evening.

Several Trump administration officials and campaign staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, including Hope Hicks, one of the president's closest advisers, and campaign manager Bill Stepien. Advisers who attended a debate prep session, including ABC News contributor and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and attendees of last Saturday's Supreme Court nominee announcement, like Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee, also tested positive for the virus.

Miller said on "This Week" that he's tested negative for the coronavirus.

The president was having trouble breathing and received supplemental oxygen Friday, sources close to Trump told ABC News. Since Friday, Trump has been given Remdesivir and received a second dose of the antiviral drug Saturday, according to a memorandum from the president's physician Dr. Sean Conley.

Conley's memorandum also said that the president "continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis." And the White House released photos of the president working in the medical suite at Walter Reed.

"I came here, wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now we're working hard to get me all the way back," Trump said in a video posted to Twitter Saturday evening. "I have to be back, because we still have to make America great again."

Miller also said Sunday that he spoke with the president for a half hour Saturday and that the president sounded good, was joking and asking questions about the campaign.

Conflicting information from the White House and the president's medical staff have raised questions of transparency.

The Trump campaign said Saturday it will move forward with in-person events after Wednesday's vice presidential debate. It will host virtual events until then.

Vice President Mike Pence will take the lead on campaigning while the president is off the campaign trail. Pence and members of the first family will make "campaign appearances in key states."

ABC News' Will Steakin, Terrance Smith and Justin Gomez contributed to this report.

