Trump campaign looks to Vance to help them over the finish line in Pennsylvania

From the moment he arrived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after being named former President Donald Trump's running mate, it was clear that one of Sen. JD Vance's primary roles was to help deliver battleground Pennsylvania for the former president.

The day Vance was announced as Trump's vice presidential pick in July, Trump told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jon Karl that he was "going to leave [Vance] in Pennsylvania."

Pennsylvania's importance in this election can't be overstated -- it's a crucial swing state with 19 coveted electoral votes where Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are neck and neck. Whoever wins the state is very likely win the presidential election. During the 2020 election, Pennsylvania was the state that sealed the presidency for President Joe Biden.

It is essentially a dead heat between Harris and Trump, with the former president barely leading Harris 47.9% to 47.8%, according 538's latest polling average in the state.

The importance of Pennsylvania and other critical Rust Belt battleground states was reiterated in Vance's acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in July.

"I promise you one more thing, to the people of Middletown, Ohio, and all the forgotten communities in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Ohio and every corner of our nation, I promise you this: I will be a vice president who never forgets where he came from," Vance, and Ohio native, said at the RNC.

Senator and Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance speaks during a campaign rally in Aston Township, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 3, 2024. Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Vance's background is similar to those who live in Pennsylvania, which he shared in his book, "Hillbilly Elegy" and talks about often on the campaign trail.

Over the past few months, Vance has worked hard to court voters in Pennsylvania. When visiting the state, he often emphasizes his background growing up in the Rust Belt state of Ohio, which borders Pennsylvania, and touches on the top issues important voters in the state. That Rust Belt connection is something the Trump campaign is banking on to help the former president win in the state.

"JD Vance is more than just an eloquent voice on the campaign trail to break down how Kamala broke everything from our economy to our southern border, and how President Trump will fix it and get our country back on track," Kush Desai, the Trump campaign's Pennsylvania spokesperson, told ABC News in a statement.

"His upbringing and life story are an inspiration to countless working-class Americans left behind in Kamala's America who want a better life for themselves, their families, and their communities -- Sen. Vance is personal testament to the future that a Trump-Vance administration has in store for our country."

In the final two days before Election Day, Vance will have visited Pennsylvania twice. It will also be the state where he will hold his final campaign event before Election Day.

Former resident Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance, Republican vice-presidential nominee, stand together during a campaign event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., July 20, 2024. Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Similarly, Harris will also be holding her final campaign event in the state, signifying the critical role the state plays in securing the presidency.

"Harris will spend the day crisscrossing Pennsylvania, making her final pitch to Pennsylvania voters and mobilizing them to return their ballots and get to the polls on Tuesday. The final swing marks the Vice President’s 18th trip to Pennsylvania since launching her candidacy in July," a campaign spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News.

Since joining the Republican ticket, Pennsylvania is the state Vance has visited the most, making 16 visits to the state and taking part in a total of 19 campaign events, according to ABC's tracker of the senator's campaign schedule. (Harris' running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, has visited the state nine times, according to ABC's tracker of his events.)

While campaigning in Pennsylvania, one of the issues Vance often hits on is fracking, an important industry in the state. During her 2020 presidential run, Harris supported a ban on fracking, but has backed away from that stance since becoming the Democratic nominee.

Vance has also emphasized the loss of manufacturing jobs, bringing them back from overseas, often arguing that unleashing American energy would drive down the cost of manufacturing.

Will Martin, a spokesperson for Vance, told ABC News in a statement that American working families have been hit hard by the policies of the Biden-Harris administration and have worked to bring Trump's message to voters in Pennsylvania.

"Under Donald Trump's leadership, we are going to unleash a new golden age of American prosperity and Pennsylvania will be at the center of it all," Martin told ABC News.