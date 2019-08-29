Trump canceling trip to Poland to stay in US as Hurricane Dorian moves toward Florida

President Donald Trump said he will send Vice President Mike Pence in his place to Poland so that he can stay in Washington and monitor Hurricane Dorian.

He said he would reschedule his trip to Poland.

The president was scheduled to visit to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

