Trump canceling trip to Poland to stay in US as Hurricane Dorian moves toward Florida

Aug 29, 2019, 4:25 PM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after returning from a trip to Kentucky, in Washington, Aug. 21, 2019.PlayTasos Katopodis/Reuters, FILE
WATCH Florida declares state of emergency as Hurricane Dorian looms

President Donald Trump said he will send Vice President Mike Pence in his place to Poland so that he can stay in Washington and monitor Hurricane Dorian.

Interested in Hurricane Dorian?

Add Hurricane Dorian as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Hurricane Dorian news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Hurricane Dorian
Add Interest

He said he would reschedule his trip to Poland.

(MORE: Hurricane Dorian takes aim at Florida, may make landfall as Category 4: Live updates)

The president was scheduled to visit to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.