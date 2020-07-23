Trump cancels Florida portion of GOP convention as coronavirus cases surge: 'Not the right time' Trump had moved RNC events from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Jacksonville.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he's told the Republican National Committee to cancel convention events in Jacksonville, Florida, as cases of coronavirus surge in the state, saying "it's not the right time."

"I told my team it's time to cancel the Jacksonville, Florida, component of the GOP convention," he said at a White House news conference on the crisis. "We will be starting in North Carolina for the Monday, as has always been planned," Trump said, weeks after cancelling most convention events there.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, July 23, 2020. Evan Vucci/AP

Trump had demanded the Republican National Committee find another place other than Charlotte, North Carolina, for the convention back in June -- in large part to avoid social distancing and mask requirements.

On Thursday, Trump announced he's canceling the convention for the same reason.

"So, the delegates are going to North Carolina, and they'll be doing the nomination," he said Thursday.

"And we're going to do some other things with tele-rallies and online -- the week that we are discussing, which will be really good," Trump continued. "I'll still do a convention speech in a different form, but we won't do a big, crowded convention, per se. It's just not the right time for that."

After months of downplaying the severity of the pandemic -- pushing states to reopen and resisting modeling social distancing and mask wearing practices -- Trump said the desire to "set an example" helped drive the decision but justified his decision to reopen schools.

ABC News' Will Steakin and Terrance Smith contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

What to know about the coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.