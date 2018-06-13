Trump celebrates denuclearization upon return from Singapore summit: 'Sleep well tonight!'

Jun 13, 2018, 6:49 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump holds up a document signed by him and North Koreas leader Kim Jong Un following a signing ceremony during their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump holds up a document signed by him and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un following a signing ceremony during their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to reassure Americans to "sleep well tonight" upon landing in Washington, D.C., early Wednesday morning after the landmark summit in Singapore between the United States and North Korea.

He tweeted out a few congratulations to candidates running in primary races Tuesday in addition to taking a victory lap for his summit with Kim Jong Un. He also took a shot at his predecessor in office, saying the "most dangerous problem" outlined by Barack Obama was no longer a threat.

Following the whirlwind trip, Trump eagerly boasted, "There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea."

Trump returned to the United States after he wrapped a day of high-stakes meetings with Kim and ultimately came to an agreement with the supreme leader on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Comments