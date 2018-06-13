President Donald Trump took to to reassure Americans to "sleep well tonight" upon landing in Washington, D.C., early Wednesday morning after the landmark summit in Singapore between the United States and North Korea.

He tweeted out a few congratulations to candidates running in primary races Tuesday in addition to taking a victory lap for his summit with Kim Jong Un. He also took a shot at his predecessor in office, saying the "most dangerous problem" outlined by Barack Obama was no longer a threat.

Following the whirlwind trip, Trump eagerly boasted, "There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea."

Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer - sleep well tonight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

Trump returned to the United States after he wrapped a day of high-stakes meetings with Kim and ultimately came to an agreement with the supreme leader on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.