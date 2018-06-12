President Donald Trump slammed Hollywood actor Robert De Niro, who unleashed on Trump in a profanity-laced rant at the Tony Awards Sunday night, and criticized him in a series of tweets, calling him "a very Low IQ individual" and suggesting that De Niro "may be 'punch-drunk.'"

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

...realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

While introducing Bruce Springsteen at the awards ceremony Sunday night, De Niro was bleeped when he said: "First, I wanna say, 'F--k Trump. It's no longer 'Down with Trump,' it's 'F--k Trump.'"

This was not the first time the Oscar-winning actor attacked Trump so publicly -- and so colorfully.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In January, he also railed against Trump while introducing Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala.

"Our baby-in-chief -- the j---off-in-chief, I call him -- has put the press under siege, ridiculing it and trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies," De Niro said, comparing the Trump administration's attacks on the media to former President Richard Nixon's.

And in 2016, De Niro, who endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the time, attacked Trump in a video, urging people to vote and saying, "I'd like to punch him in the face."