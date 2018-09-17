President Donald Trump directed the release of classified portions of a warrant application for surveillance, also known as "FISA", and "text messages related to the Russia investigation" and embattled Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr, the White House announced Monday afternoon.

The move was seen as a victory for Republican members of Congress who wanted the documents made public.

Additionally, Trump ordered the “Department of Justice (including the FBI) to publicly release all text messages relating to the Russia investigation, without redaction, of James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr,” according to the White House press release.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.