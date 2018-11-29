Trump downplays GM plant closings, repeats false claim about steel plants

Nov 29, 2018, 7:21 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump walks up the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Nov. 20, 2018. PlaySusan Walsh/AP
President Donald Trump, in a tweet early Thursday morning, downplayed General Motors’ announcement it was shuttering several U.S. factories and laying off thousands of American workers, claiming it was an anomaly among the broader "booming" U.S. economy.

PHOTO: A sign is displayed at General Motors Lordstown Wast plant, Nov. 27, 2018, in Lordstown, Ohio.Tony Dejak/AP
A sign is displayed at General Motors Lordstown Wast plant, Nov. 27, 2018, in Lordstown, Ohio.

In doing so, though, the president repeated his frequent false claim that steel plants are opening all over the country.

(MORE: TRUMP FACT CHECK: Tall tales from the trail)

The claim was repeatedly debunked by fact-checkers from ABC News and other news organizations during his time on the campaign trail, and the White House has declined to elaborate on what the president is actually referring to, although U.S. Steel has said it has restarted some blast furnaces that were previously dormant prior to Trump’s steel tariffs.

