It's not clear when Trump plans to formally announce the job, the sources said.

Trump expected to announce Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff in new administration

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to announce that Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner and one of his senior advisers, will become his deputy chief of staff for policy, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Miller worked in the first Trump administration and played a key role in crafting immigration policies -- including separating thousands of families at the border.

Former White House adviser Stephen Miller speaks before former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at McCamish Pavillion on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 28, 2024. Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

ABC News reported earlier this week that Miller is expected to drive immigration policy and has already been laying the groundwork on this for months.

Vice President-elect JD Vance posted on X saying "this is another fantastic pick by the president."

