Pro-Trump group asks to be removed from Project 2025 advisory board: Sources

Democrats are spotlighting connections between Trump and the controversial plan.

Days after former President Donald Trump sought to distance himself from Project 2025, former Trump adviser Stephen Miller is following suit, aiming to distance himself and his organization from the controversial plan for Trump's potential next term.

As Democrats intensify their efforts to spotlight the connections between Trump and Project 2025 ahead of next week's Republican convention, Miller's organization, America First Legal, reached out to Project 2025, requesting removal from the website's list of advisory board members, sources familiar with the situation told ABC News.

As recently as Thursday, America First Legal was among the numerous conservative groups listed on the advisory board webpage for Project 2025, a 922-page plan to overhaul the federal government led by the Heritage Foundation.

In a statement to ABC News, Miller said, "I have zero involvement with Project 2025. Zero. None. I made an advice video a long while back for students. I have no involvement with the project whatsoever."

Project 2025 representatives did not respond to request for comment from ABC News.

Despite Trump's public attempts to distance himself from Project 2025, reports continue to highlight their intertwined relationship. Miller, who recently assisted Trump with his debate preparation and served as a surrogate in the spin room following the CNN presidential debate earlier this month, was also featured in Project 2025's educational "presidential administration academy" video.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at Faith & Freedom's 2024 Road to Majority Conference in Washington, DC on June 22, 2024. Nathan Posner/Shutterstock

America First Legal was first approached by the Heritage Foundation to join Project 2025 over a year ago, according to a source familiar with the matter. Miller, who publicly denied involvement with the group despite appearing in the video, was surprised to find his organization listed on Project 2025's website, the source said.

But even as Trump and Miller seek to distance themselves from Project 2025, the connections remain abundant. As ABC News previously reported, when Republicans gather in Milwaukee next week to vote on the first new Republican Party platform since 2016, the platform will have been shaped and influenced by individuals with deep ties to Project 2025.

Both the RNC platform committee's policy director Russ Vought and deputy policy director Ed Martin have notable connections to Project 2025.