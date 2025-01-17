Trump expected to replace Secret Service director, sources say

The current lead of Trump's security detail is the top candidate, sources said.

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to announce before Monday that he plans to replace the director of the Secret Service, multiple sources told ABC News.

While the Secret Service hasn't officially been notified of any change, agency officials are operating under the assumption that the current acting director, Ronald Rowe, won't be extended, Secret Services sources said.

President-elect Donald Trump looks on during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on Dec. 22, 2024 in Phoenix. Rebecca Noble/Getty Images, FILE

The leading candidate for the job is Sean Curran, the current head of Trump's protective detail, multiple sources told ABC News.

Rowe was appointed as acting director of the agency after Kimberly Cheatle resigned in July 2024.

Cheatle came under scrutiny for the agency's failure to prevent the assassination attempt on Trump's life at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.