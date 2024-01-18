Trump asks US Supreme Court to keep him on ballot in 14th Amendment case

Donald Trumpp on Thursday filed his brief with the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of the justices hearing arguments next month about whether the 14th Amendment's "insurrection clause" disqualifies him from running for president again.

He asks that the judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court, which in December ruled him off the state's primary ballot, be reversed.

"The Court should put a swift and decisive end to these ballot-disqualification efforts, which threaten to disenfranchise tens of millions of Americans and which promise to unleash chaos and bedlam if other state courts and state officials follow Colorado's lead and exclude the likely Republican presidential nominee from their ballots," Trump's legal team wrote in a 59-page brief.

The ruling from Colorado's high court marked the first time a challenge to Trump's candidacy under Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment was successful. On Dec. 19, a majority of Colorado's seven justices said the former president was ineligible to appear on the state's Republican primary ballot in 2024 because he "engaged in insurrection" on Jan. 6, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump sits in New York State Supreme Court during the civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization in New York, Jan. 11, 2024. Shannon Stapleton/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Maine's secretary of state later made a similar finding, which was deferred by a Maine trial court on Wednesday, pending a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on 14th Amendment challenges to Trump's ballot accessibility.

More than a dozen additional lawsuits on the topic are pending, with challenges in Minnesota, Michigan and Oregon rejected.

The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the Colorado case on Feb 8.

Trump's lawyers appealed the Colorado decision to the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 4, writing In a 43-page filing that "in our system of 'government of the people, by the people, [and] for the people,' Colorado's ruling is not and cannot be correct."

In the brief filed Thursday, his team argued that "President Trump is not even subject to section 3," because "the President is not an "officer of the United States" under the Constitution," as required in the 14th Amendment for disqualification.

"And even if President Trump were subject to section 3 he did not "engage in" anything that qualifies as 'insurrection.' The Court should reverse on these grounds and end these unconstitutional disqualification efforts once and for all," they concluded.

The brief comes in addition to a number of amicus briefs filed on both the former president and the challengers' behalf. Earlier on Thursday, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and 177 other members of Congress filed a brief in support of Trump.

Forty-two senators, led by Cruz, and 137 House members, led by Scalise, urged the nation's high court to reverse the Colorado Supreme Court's decision.

"As members of Congress, amici have a strong interest in vindicating and protecting the role of Congress in the context of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment," the members wrote.

The members also claimed that Section 3 does not apply to former President Trump and that the Colorado Supreme Court's decision failed to meaningfully confine "Engage in Insurrection."