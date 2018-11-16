Trump says he's finished answering Mueller's questions, but hasn't submitted them yet

Nov 16, 2018, 1:50 PM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump talks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Nov. 9, 2018, in Washington.PlayEvan Vucci/AP
WATCH Trump says he's finished answering Mueller's questions, but hasn't submitted them yet

President Donald Trump said Friday he has finished his written answers to special counsel Robert Mueller for the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, but told reporters he has yet to submit the answers to Mueller's office.

Interested in Russia Investigation?

Add Russia Investigation as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Russia Investigation news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Russia Investigation
Add Interest

"I write the answers. My lawyers don't write answers," Trump said during a cybersecurity initiative bill signing in the Oval Office. "I was asked a series of questions, I answered them very easily."

(MORE: Trump met with legal team over 3 days to discuss responses to questions from Mueller’s office: Sources )

Pressed on his tweet storm Thursday in which he accused Mueller's investigators without evidence of going "absolutely nuts," the president assured reporters that nothing of note triggered his tirade but that it was a “continuation” of the objections he’s already raised with the probe.

"There should have never been any Mueller investigation because there was never anything done wrong," Trump said. "There was no collusion -- there never has been."

PHOTO: Former FBI Director Robert Mueller at an installation ceremony at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., October 28, 2013.Charles Dharapak/AP, FILE
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller at an installation ceremony at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., October 28, 2013.

(MORE: Whitaker assures GOP senator on Mueller probe)

While he repeatedly stated that his legal team has not been involved in helping him write his responses to Mueller, Trump expressed concern over investigators looking to catch him perjuring himself.

(MORE: Michael Cohen spoke to Mueller team for hours; asked about Russia, possible collusion, pardon: Sources )

“You have to be careful when you answer questions with people that probably have bad intentions,” Trump said.

Several former Trump campaign officials, including Michael Flynn and George Papadopoulos, have pleaded guilty to providing false statements to the FBI after their interviews with investigators.

Comments