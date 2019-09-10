Trump says he's fired National Security Adviser John Bolton

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted that he had fired National Security Adviser John Bolton amid reports of conflict among the president foreign policy advisers over Afghanistan, North Korea and other matters.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore......I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week," Trump tweeted.

Within minutes, Bolton tweeted that he had offered to resign last night.

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow." — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

Bolton was scheduled to appear at a White House briefing early Tuesday afternoon with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo,

Often at odds with the president, Bolton had a reputation as a foreign policy hawk, and in May Trump said he has at times had to temper him.

“John’s very good. He has strong views on things which is OK. I’m the one who tempers him, which is OK. I have John Bolton and I have people who are a little more dovish than him,” Trump said.

In June, Trump said, "John Bolton is doing a very good job, but he takes a -- generally, a tough posture. But I have other people that don't take that posture. But the only one that matters is me because I'll listen to everybody...."

Back in January, the president addressed reports of conflict between Bolton and Pompeo.

“I have two great stars. And John Bolton is doing a great job, and Mike Pompeo is doing a great job. They're very strong and they work hard. And, as you know, they're doing things that are very -- very good. We're coming up with some very good results," the president said.

Bolton was Trump's third national security adviser, a role first briefly held by retired Lt. General Michael Flynn and then later by retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster.

