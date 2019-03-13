Trump 'greatly appreciates' Pelosi's comment opposing impeachment

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he "greatly" appreciated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opposing impeaching him, saying "he's just not worth it."

The president tweeted in response to Pelosi’s comments in an interview with the Washington Post Magazine disclosed on Monday. The speaker said impeachment is too divisive to the country and should not be carried out unless there is “compelling and overwhelming” evidence of wrongdoing based on the report from special counsel Robert Mueller.

“I greatly appreciate Nancy Pelosi’s statement against impeachment, but everyone must remember the minor fact that I never did anything wrong,” Trump tweeted.

“How do you impeach a man who is considered by many to be the President with the most successful first two years in history, especially when he has done nothing wrong and impeachment is for “high crimes and misdemeanors”?” he argued.

The president is facing investigations on multiple fronts -– from Muller to the Southern District of New York to House Democrats on Capitol Hill.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Pelosi was asked by the Post about calls for impeachment from within her own party.

“Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.”

However, Pelosi went on to add that Trump is unfit to be president.

“No. I don’t think he is [unfit]. I mean, ethically unfit. Intellectually unfit. Curiosity-wise unfit. No, I don’t think he’s fit to be president of the United States,” Pelosi said.

Just after the New Year, during a Rose Garden press conference, the president claimed Pelosi had assured him she's not looking into impeachment.

"I said: 'Why don't you use this for impeachment?'" Trump said he asked Pelosi.

"And Nancy said we're not looking to impeach you. I said that's good, Nancy. That's good. But you know what? You don't impeach people when they're doing a good job, and you don't impeach people where there was no collusion, 'cause there was no collusion." Pelosi’s caution towards impeachment was echoed by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and other Democrats on Capitol Hill, who agreed their colleagues must remain patient until investigations have wrapped.

“I'm saying that we need to wait for the Mueller report. We need to see what the facts are,” Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters. “While we have impeachment authority, we need to be very cognizant of what the American people believe, and I agree with the speaker, that the probability of success is low, and the distraction would be major. And we promised the American people we deal with jobs.”

The Trump campaign quickly spoke out on Pelosi’s comments and argued that Democrats running for office should be asked if they think the president should be impeached.

“Every single Democrat running for president should be made to answer: do they agree with the Speaker who stands in opposition to baseless impeachment charges, or will they risk fracturing the country by bowing to the radical elements in their party who want to disenfranchise the American people and overturn the legitimate and lawful result of the last election?” Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said in a statement.

ABC News' John Parkinson contributed from Capitol Hill.