Trump impersonator interrupts Vice President Mike Pence's CPAC speech Police escorted the impersonator out, but weren't pursuing charges.

A person impersonating President Donald Trump was escorted out of the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, according to a police spokesperson.

Vice President Mike Pence was speaking to the gathering at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland when news reports indicate the impersonator began yelling, about 10 minutes after he had started speaking.

A protester dressed as President Donald Trump interrupts Vice President Mike Pence as he speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Feb. 27, 2020. Joshua Roberts/Reuters

A spokesperson for the Prince George's County Police Department told ABC News in an email that the convention center asked for help to escort the individual from the premises. The department was not pursuing charges against the man.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 27, 2020. Jose Luis Magana/AP

Pence was speaking about coronavirus and the 2020 election. His speech came a day after Trump announced that Pence would be spearheading the U.S. response to the spread of coronavirus.

Trump said on Twitter that he would be at the conference on Saturday.