Trump says Kenosha trip could increase 'enthusiasm' amid concerns it will stir tensions He is expected to meet with law enforcement and tour damaged businesses.

President Donald Trump was headed to Kenosha, Wisconsin, Tuesday after drawing a comparison between police officers who shoot people in the back to golfers who “choke” and miss a three-foot putt.

“They choke. Just like in a golf tournament, they miss a three-foot putt,” Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham Monday appearing to mitigate an officer's actions.

The president’s comments come ahead of a planned trip to Kenosha a community rocked by protests and unrest after a White police officer shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back seven times.

Without directly mentioning the incident involving Blake, the president offered a defense of police as being "under siege."

"They do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do, and one bad apple -- or a choker -- you know, a choker. They choke. Shooting the guy in the back many times. I mean, couldn’t you have done something different? Couldn’t you have wrestled him? You know, I mean, in the meantime, he might have been going for a weapon, and, you know, there’s a whole big thing there, but they choke," Trump said.

The president also offered a defense for the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of allegedly killing two people during protests in Kenosha. Investigators are looking at social media postings under his name in which the poster expressed support for Trump.

“That was an interesting situation,” the president said at a press conference Monday when asked about the case of Rittenhouse. “You saw the same tape as I saw. And he was trying to get away from them, I guess; it looks like. And he fell, and then they very violently attacked him. And it was something that we’re looking at right now and it’s under investigation. But I guess he was in very big trouble. He would have been -- I -- he probably would have been killed."

Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden later issued a statement blasting the president for not condemning Rittenhouse.

“Tonight, the President declined to rebuke violence. He wouldn't even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder because of his attacks on others. He is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it,” Biden said.

Trump’s trip to Kenosha Tuesday is in defiance of Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, and Kenosha’s Democratic Mayor John Antaramian, who have both said now is not the right time for the president to visit as the community continues to work to heal and law enforcement is already stretched thin without the added demands of a presidential visit.

But President Trump rebuffed the notion that his visit could further escalate tensions in the community and contended that it could actually “increase enthusiasm and it could increase love and respect for our country.”

Though Tuesday’s visit is an official trip, Wisconsin is considered a battleground state in the election, now just about two months away. When asked whether the president’s visit had anything to do with politics, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president is “showing up to see hurting Americans.”

During his Tuesday trip, the president will meet with law enforcement and tour businesses that have been damaged by recent unrest and visit with law enforcement.

The president has not spoken to Blake’s family and will not be meeting with his family during his visit Tuesday, saying that the family wanted lawyers to be involved in a potential discussion and he thought was “inappropriate.” The president did speak by phone to Blake’s mother’s pastor and said “I think we had a great talk.”