Trump legal team responds to Justice Department on Mar-a-Lago documents review

DOJ has said it needs to keep using the documents in its criminal investigation.

Former President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday responded to the Justice Department in the latest round of court filings regarding the review of materials seized at his Mar-a-Lago country club last month.

Federal prosecutors on Thursday requested U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to stay the portion of her ruling enjoining the government from further review of abut 100 documents bearing classification markings taken during the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago Aug. 8.

The government cited the risk of "irreparable harm" to national security and its ongoing criminal investigation if she declined to grant its request for a stay.

Pages from a Department of Justice court filing on Aug. 30, 2022 are photographed early Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Included in the filing was a FBI photo of documents that were seized during the search. Jon Elswick/AP

Cannon had required law enforcement to disclose those materials to a special master -- an independent third-party -- for review.

The DOJ said in Thursday's court papers that if Cannon doesn't grant a stay by Sept. 15, it will "intend to seek relief from the Eleventh Circuit" -- a federal appeals court.

She gave Trump's legal team until 10 a.m. Monday to respond.

This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 31, 2022. Steve Helber/AP

This is a developing story, Please check back for updates.