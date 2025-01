He's also expected to take reporter questions when he speaks at 11 a.m. ET.

Trump to make remarks at Mar-a-Lago 2 weeks before taking office

President-elect Donald Trump will make remarks at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, where he also is expected to take reporter questions.

Trump, who last held a news conference in mid-December, will be speaking to the press one day after his 2024 election victory was certified by Congress. The Monday ceremony, which marked a return to a peaceful transition, came exactly four years after a mob violently stormed the Capitol and disrupted the counting of President Joe Biden’s electoral win.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, Dec. 22, 2024. Cheney Orr/Reuters, FILES

Republicans are preparing for Trump to visit Washington on Wednesday, ABC News has learned. Currently, lawmakers are debating how best to fund Trump’s major policy initiatives once he is back in the White House.

This will be Trump's second news conference since becoming president-elect.

In his first, on Dec. 16, Trump took questions for nearly an hour on everything from vaccine mandates to foreign wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

