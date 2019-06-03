Trump makes unannounced church visit on 'Day of Prayer' for the president

Before making his trip to the United Kingdom, President Donald Trump made an unusual unannounced stop at the McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Virginia, on Sunday, a day Christian leaders had declared a "Day of Prayer" for the president.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

A short while before, a White House spokesman told pool reporters traveling with the president: “President Donald J. Trump is visiting McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Virginia, to visit with the Pastor and pray for the victims and community of Virginia Beach."

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Trump came straight from his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, and when he entered the church, he was dressed in khaki pants and a jacket over a polo shirt. He took off his golf hat, and walked across the stage to join Pastor David Platt.

But neither the president nor Platt mentioned the victims of the Virginia Beach shooting during the president’s time on stage.

Christian leaders, including Franklin Graham, had previously asked for Sunday to be a special "Day of Prayer” for the president.

Along with 250+ Christian leaders, I am asking believers across our nation to set aside next Sunday, June 2, as a special day of prayer for the @POTUS, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/mLEV4UwmsY — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 26, 2019

"President Trump’s enemies continue to try everything to destroy him, his family, and the presidency. In the history of our country, no president has been attacked as he has. I believe the only hope for him, and this nation, is God," Graham said in a post on Facebook.

"This is a critical time for America. We’re on the edge of a precipice. Time is short. We need to pray for God to intervene. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President, Graham said.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters

“Many of you may have seen that there was calls to, particularly on this Sunday, pray for our president,” Platt said at the McLean church. “We don’t want to do that just on this Sunday. We want to do that continually, day in and day out. So, I want to ask us to bow our heads together now and pray for our president.”

According to pool reports, the president stood in silence alongside Platt, applauded with the audience, and left the stage without making any remarks.