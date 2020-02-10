Trump misses out on 1 delegate in Iowa Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld got enough of the vote to get one delegate.

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- President Donald Trump is essentially guaranteed to win the Republican nomination for president this cycle, but in Iowa, he failed to net every delegate up for grabs, according to the Iowa Republican Party.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, the last man standing in the Republican primary besides the incumbent president, will receive one of the 40 delegates from the Iowa Caucus, according to the state party. Trump will receive 39 delegates.

Unlike the Democrat caucuses, there is no viability threshold for the Republican caucuses in Iowa, so Weld was able to get just enough of the vote in the state to get a delegate. According to data from the Iowa Republican Party, 426 caucusgoers supported Weld on Feb. 3 compared to the 31,423 caucusgoers who supported the president.

Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld speaks during the Higher Education Forum "College Costs & Debt in the 2020 Elections," Feb. 6, 2020, at the University of New Hampshire in Concord, N.H. Mary Altaffer/AP, FILE

"President Trump enjoys unprecedented support among Republicans, as evidenced by the turnout record he set in the Iowa Caucus. He has already delivered a long list of incredible accomplishments for conservatives and the country. If there was grassroots support for a primary challenger then one would have caught on by now," a Republican National Committee official told ABC News in a statement. "Obviously there is not."

Unless Weld is able to get a plurality of the delegates in at least five states -- which is highly unlikely -- his name won't be on the nominating list at the party's convention, so even though this delegate is bound to him, the delegate will not get to cast a vote for Weld at the convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, in August, according to the RNC's convention rules.

However small it may be, Trump losing out on one delegate signals at least some fracturing within the Republican party -- and it could foreshadow similar results in upcoming elections.

Weld was able to get enough support despite the Trump campaign deploying more than 80 surrogates all over Iowa on the day of the caucus, Feb. 3. These included top surrogates like White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, the president's two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, senior Trump campaign adviser and presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump and campaign manager Brad Parscale.

President Donald Trump smiles as he arrives to speak at the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast, at the Washington Hilton, Feb. 6, 2020, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP, FILE

In New Hampshire, the backyard of Massachusetts, where Weld served as governor from 1991 to 1997, polls indicate greater support for the Republican challenger than there was in Iowa.

Among likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire, 7% support Weld, according to a poll released Monday by CNN and the University of New Hampshire. In a NBC/Marist poll released Friday, 7% of likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters supported Weld's campaign.

In both polls, Trump had the support of around 90% of likely Republican primary voters in the Granite State.

The Weld campaign has not responded to a request for comment.

ABC News' Will Steakin contributed to this report.