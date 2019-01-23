President Donald Trump on Wednesday rejected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's request to delay his State of the Union speech, writing Pelosi to formally affirm he is sticking to plans to deliver the address on January 29 in the House chamber.

"I will be honoring your invitation, and fulfilling my Constitutional duty, to deliver important information to the people and Congress of the United States of America regarding the State of our Union," Trump wrote in a letter to Pelosi.

Pelosi wrote Trump on January 16, appealing to the president to work with her to find “another suitable date” after the partial government shutdown ends, or provide his address in writing – justifying her suggestion with a warning that “critical” operations at the Department of Homeland Security are “hamstrung by furloughs.”

"I look forward to seeing you on the evening on January 29th in the Chamber of the House of Representatives," he continues. "It would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!"

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.