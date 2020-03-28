Trump to see off New York-bound USNS Comfort as it heads for US coronavirus epicenter The Navy ship, departing from Virginia, is set to arrive on Monday.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Saturday he's "excited" about the pending departure of the USNS Comfort, loaned to the novel coronavirus cause by the U.S. Navy, as he prepared to see off the ship, which is bound for New York, the U.S. epicenter of the outbreak.

"We're going over there ... to send that up to New York, four weeks ahead of schedule," Trump said, preparing to depart for Norfolk, Virginia. "And it is loaded up with everything, so that's great."

USNS Comfort is docked at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 28, 2020. The ship is set to depart for New York to assist hospitals responding to the coronavirus outbreak. Patrick Semansky/AP

Echoing remarks by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a Saturday morning press conference, Trump continued to praise the team effort.

"I just spoke with Governor Cuomo, and he's expecting it on Monday. It will take about two days, so we're very excited about that," he said. "I'm going to go see the people that did the work, because it was supposed to take a good four weeks, and we did it in four days."

The ship is equipped with 1,000 patient beds, 12 fully equipped operating rooms, eight intensive care unit beds, four radiology suites, up to 1,200 Navy medical and communications personnel and more than 70 civil service mariners.

Comfort, like its counterpart the USNS Mercy, which arrived in Los Angeles on Friday, also will have up to 5,000 units of blood, two oxygen-producing plants and an isolation ward.

Both ships also contain a medical laboratory, a pharmacy, an optometry lab and a CAT scan. They also have a helicopter deck capable of landing large helicopters and side ports to take on patients at sea.

The president announced on Thursday he intended to see the ship, telling reporters he wanted to travel to Norfolk to "kiss it goodbye."

Trump is expected to speak as the ship departs.

